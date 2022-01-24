Woman tries to buy child for $500,000 at Walmart

A woman in Texas tried to buy another woman's infant son at Walmart for $500,000 - and was arrested and charged with a third-degree felony, police said.

According to NBC affiliate KETK-TV, Rebecca Lanette Taylor, the woman in question was charged with selling and purchasing a child.

The child was with his mother and sibling on the self-checkout line in Crockett, Texas, when "a white woman with blonde hair approached her, wanting to purchase her son," the affidavit said, as reported by KETK-TV.

Police records said Taylor commented on "her son's blonde hair and blue eyes." She also asked the mother how much she could pay to purchase her son.

"[The mom] tried to laugh this comment off, thinking Taylor was joking. Taylor told her that she had $250,000 in the car and she would pay that much for him. (The mom) told her no amount of money would do," the authorities continued.

The mother also told officials that Taylor was with another woman who asked the child's name, but she didn't tell them the name. Despite that, Taylor and the other woman somehow knew the child's name and began to call it out.

As a result, the mother waited for the two women to leave before heading to her car. However, outside in the parking lot, Taylor confronted the mother and asked again to purchase her son.

"Taylor began screaming at (the mom), saying if she wouldn't take $250,000 for him, then she would give her $500,000 because she wanted him and she was going to take him," the police records said as reported by KETK-TV.

The mother ended up locking the door with her children inside. Soon after, Taylor got into a black SUV and fled the scene.

Footage of the incident was caught by surveillance, and the police issued a warrant for Taylor's arrest.

Now, Taylor is being held at the Houston County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Section 12.34 of Texas' Penal Code says that someone who is guilty of a third-degree felony will be imprisoned "for any term of not more than 10 years or less than two years."

As well as imprisonment an "individual adjudged guilty of a felony of the third degree may be punished by a fine not to exceed $10,000."

Indy100 reached out to Crockett Police Department for comment. It isn't clear whether or not Taylor has legal representation at this time, and Indy100 couldn't reach her for comment.