History is, sadly, replete with examples of man’s cruelty towards his fellow man.

From modern-day terrorist attacks to medieval torture methods, we are constantly reminded of humankind’s propensity towards inflicting pain on others.

And yet, when it comes to the worst, or “cruellest”, death in history, one man is widely regarded as the unfortunate chart-topper, based on the sheer horror of the range of abuses he endured.

György Dózsa was a Hungarian revolutionary, born in 1470, who came to lead a peasants revolt against the country’s nobility.

He and his fellow rebels successfully killed thousands of members of the ruling classes – burning their manor houses to the ground and seizing the fortresses of Arad, Lippa, and Világos – before they were finally defeated by Hungary’s governing forces.

Dózsa was taken prisoner in July, 1514, and, according to historian Paul Freedman, of Yale University, subsequently executed in a manner “so stunningly barbarous that across Europe contemporaries, inured though they were to gruesome public spectacles, took notice.”

Hungarian actor Ferenc Bessenyei portrayed György Dózsa in the 1970 movie 'The Judgement' (Itélet)

Freedman notes that Dózsa was forced to sit on an iron throne, which was then heated up, while a red-hot iron crown was placed on his head in a “mock coronation ceremony”.

“Still alive, the partially roasted Dózsa was then removed from the throne and his followers, who had been starved for this purpose, were forced to eat his flesh.”

What remained of the 44-year-old was then quartered and “sent around Hungary for display”.

Other accounts offer further gruesome details, with The Legends of Hungary Youtube channel claiming that “while he was still alive, [Dózsa’s] soldiers were forced to tear his naked body apart with their own teeth”.

Then, before he succumbed to this hellish end, he was forced to witness as his younger brother Gergely was cut into three parts and hung on the gallows.

Suffice it to say, it’s no wonder Dózsa’s death has been branded the “cruellest of all time,” however arbitrary such a title may be.

This article was first published on August 12, 2024

