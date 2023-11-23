Zoo unveils winter lights display with glowing see-saws and 500,000 bulbs

A Hampshire zoo has unveiled its annual winter lights display which features the UK’s first glowing see-saws and more than 500,000 bulbs.

Marwell Zoo, near Winchester, has created the display, called Glow Marwell, across the 140-acre site which is home to hundreds of animals.

The immersive displays use more than 500,000 lights in a rainbow of colours (Ben Mitchell/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Ben Mitchell

A spokeswoman said: “This year’s theme is an enchanted nature trail featuring brand new illuminations and immersive displays using more than 500,000 lights in a rainbow of colours.

“Venture through a 36-metre multicoloured light tunnel, gaze in wonder at a towering Enchanted Tree with fluttering butterflies, wander through colourful clouds projected overhead and meet some new creatures brought to life in a magical Glow Forest.

A see-saw was one of the illuminations for zoo visitors (Ben Mitchell/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Ben Mitchell

“Glow family favourites such as snow machines and our magical Wishing Tree will return.

“Plus, see new fun-filled LED see-saw photo opportunities and light-up stepping stones.

“Our Christmas food cabins will delight guests with delicious winter warming treats on offer, including mulled wine and the chance to huddle around our fire pits to toast marshmallows.”