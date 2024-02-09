Biden confuses Mexico and Egypt just moments after shunning concerns about his memory

President Joe Biden confused the president of Egypt and Mexico, just moments after rebuffing a report which called him a “well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory”.

It comes after Special Counsel Robert Hur revealed in his report on Biden’s handling of classified documents that the president has a poor memory and at times could not recall when he was vice president or when his son, Beau Biden, died.

In his report, released on Thursday, Mr Hur declined to prosecute Mr Biden for his mishandling of classified documents – saying that though the president retained documents containing sensitive information, he was not guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Addressing the report, he hit back at claims about his memory by saying: "I know what the hell I'm doing."

Later while speaking to reporters, he confused two leaders and called Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi “the president of Mexico”.

Biden was speaking about transporting humanitarian aid into Gaza through Egypt at the time.

During the same exchange, Biden also forcefully responded to a part of Hur’s report which suggested the president couldn’t remember when his son, Beau Biden, died, saying “How in the hell dare he raise that?”

The president pointed out that he still wears a rosary which belonged to his late son on his wrist, and attends a yearly memorial service to mark the anniversary of his death.

“I don’t need anyone to remind me when he passed away,” he added.

