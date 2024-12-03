Nintendo Switch 2: Everything we know so far

In May 2024, Nintendo announced it would share details of the successor to the Switch by the end of the fiscal year, in other words before the end of March 2025.

Speculation and rumours have been in overdrive since then with a handful of official announcements scattered in between them all.

Here's the indy100 roundup of everything we know so far about the Nintendo Switch 2 console.

What official Switch 2 announcements have been made by Nintendo?

Nintendo confirmed at the start of November it is still on track to make an announcement on the Switch 2 before the end of March 2025 but fans have been venting frustration at the wait.

Shuntaro Furukawa, president at Nintendo, confirmed the console will have backwards compatibility with Nintendo Switch games although it's not currently known if that means physical games will be playable on Switch 2 or it's just downloadable software that will work.

When will Nintendo Switch 2 be released?

Elsewhere, the latest rumour is that Nintendo is set to release the Switch 2 console in March.

A release window of "March" or "April" for it was mentioned by the CEO of a games accessory company who said the console is "done" and "ready" and that his company has access to versions of the hardware that are nearly completely finalised, according to a report.

When will Nintendo Switch 2 be announced?

As part of the latest rumour, it's said the Switch 2 could be announced as soon as January.

It was recently 'leaked' that Nintendo is preparing for a "massive launch" with "roughly 2.5 times the volume from March 2017" when the original console went on sale.

It's understood this is to avoid scalpers (people who buy and then resell products for a profit as they're difficult to get) who capitalised on Switch consoles being limited in availability at launch in 2017.

Have there been any Nintendo Switch 2 images?

Images and renders of a Switch 2 console were leaked online in September.

These were said to be "genuine" by tech experts.

What do the Joy-Cons look like?



A leak appears to have been posted online of what the Joy-Cons will look like.

While this has not been confirmed by Nintendo, a video appears to show while the Joy-Cons will be similar to the ones used on the current console, they will attach magnetically, there are two new buttons on the back of each controller and the SL and SR buttons are much bigger.

What games will release on Nintendo Switch 2?

While also revealing potential details about when the console will be announced and released, it was revealed in the latest leak that Pokemon HOME could be making a comeback but it "will have a different host and developer".

After Metroid Prime 4 was announced to release in 2025 during a Nintendo Direct event in June, a video games expert said this could be a game that launches on both the Switch and Switch 2.

The console's first major game was leaked in its entirety due to a huge data hack at Pokemon developer Game Freak and that was Pokemon Legends: Z-A, the follow-up to spin-off Pokemon Legends: Arceus which was praised by players for a new take on the franchise.

What are the tech details of Nintendo Switch 2?

When leaked images of the Switch 2 console circulated in September, tech details were shared as part of that too.

Some of the key technical details the Switch 2 is claimed to have are that it will feature 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, two cooling fans and support for HDMI 2.1.

How much will Nintendo Switch 2 cost?

Nothing has been confirmed by Nintendo on this front yet but in the past few months, there have been a few different rumours that the console will cost around $400.

What is Nintendo Switch 2 called?

The CEO of a Japanese game industry consultancy and an analyst recently seemingly confirmed the console will actually be called Switch 2.

