Lindsay Lohan drops major hint as to who is behind viral age-defying new look

Lindsay Lohan has hit the headlines in the last few months thanks to her ever-changing appearance that's seen her looking glowier and healthier than ever - and she could have just dropped a major hint as to who's behind it.

While there's been speculation from plastic surgeons online that she could have undergone a facelift as well as injectable 'tweakments' to achieve such drastic results in a short space of time, her father, Michael Lohan, insisted to Page Six late last month that she has "never had any work done".

That's not to say that a look like hers doesn't take a lot of work, with Lohan claiming a "good skincare routine" has transformed her life.

The 38-year-old has shared a behind-the-scenes look into how she achieves her photogenic complexion, by posing for a selfie at Lucia Aesthetic & Dermatology Center in Dubai.

Lohan moved to the Emirate city in 2014, and still lives there with her husband, Bader Shammas, and their 16-month-old son.

"With my dear @dr_radmila_lukian for some skin care time", she wrote on the post, alongside a snap of her and the dermatologist.

Dr Radmila Lukian is notably one of Dubai's top aesthetics doctors, and according to her website, specialises in "skin rejuvenation" and "anti-ageing".

Her other A-list pals include Naomi Campbell, Eva Longoria, and Huda Kattan.

But it's not the first time she's been spotted with the 'Irish Wish' star either - Dr Lukian posted a photo of the pair together at her clinic back in October.

When quizzed in the comments on what it takes to bring to life a look like Lohan's, Dr Lukian simply responded: "Everyone has his individual skin/skin type. According to that as a dermatologist it needs a lot of experience, knowledge and tact to create the right individual program for a patient. It takes time to get the right result."

The big beauty mystery continues.

