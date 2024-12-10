A woman went viral after finally finding out her husband named their daughter after a Batman character.

Often the names given to children have some sort of sentimental significance for the parents, but one woman was stunned to learn her husband’s choice for their daughter, Nora, came straight out of a superhero franchise.

In a viral clip that’s been viewed 28.6 million times, TikToker @viashoe shared the moment she finally found out while watching Batman and revealed it took her almost a year to realise.

Text overlaying the clip explained: “My husband named our daughter after a Batman character and didn't tell me till she was 10 months old. And this is how I find out.”

She could be seen sitting on the sofa with other family members present while watching a Batman episode that mentioned the name, Nora.

Turning to her partner, she asked: “Is this where you got this name?”

Others could be heard laughing while the husband appeared to try and hide his face and stop himself from joining in.

The wife continued to shake her head in disbelief.

In the caption, she explained further. She wrote: “So my husband came up with the name Nora right when we found out she was a girl and I loved the name. He never said where he heard it, just that he thought it was a cool name.”

She continued: “Flash forward and we have our daughter and when she is 10 months old (literally over a year since we named her) we are at his family’s house for Thanksgiving and we sit down to watch a show ‘they watch every year’.”

“The main villain is Mr. Freeze…and his beautiful sweet frozen wife… is Nora.”

Many TikTokers saw the funny side.

“I love the way everyone knows and waits and watches and tries not to laugh,” one TikToker commented on the clip.

Another said: “The guy in the blue, trying to hold it together and having to look away.”

Someone else pointed out: “As a Nora, it means light and beauty in Arabic. So hey, a win’s a win?”

