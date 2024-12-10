How much did Taylor Swift give to Eras tour staff in bonuses?

Taylor Swift recently wrapped up her Eras Tour and it’s been revealed how much she gave her staff and crew in bonuses.

The tour wrapped up in Vancouver, Canada on Sunday (8 December) after almost a staggering two years on the road as she kicked things off on 17 March 2023.

As a reward for all their hard work on the show, People claims Swift gave out $197 million in bonuses to people who worked on all aspects of the massive production.

Reports suggest this included everyone from “truck drivers, caterers, instrument techs, merch team, lighting, sound, production staff and assistants, carpenters, dancers, band, security, choreographers, pyrotechnics, riggers, hair, make-up, wardrobe, physical therapists, and the video team”.

Getty Images

In total, the singer performed 149 concerts in 21 countries and 53 cities. The tour spanned five continents and earned a reported $2,077,618,725 in ticket sales alone, according to The New York Times . It’s believed merchandise could have earned an extra $400 million.

The $2 billion revenue mark more than doubles the record of the next most successful tour – Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which took $993 million.

At her final show, Swift described the Eras Tour as being “the most thrilling chapter of my entire life” and thanked her fans for coming to see her.

“We have toured the entire world,” the singer said. “We have had so many adventures. It has been the most exciting, powerful, electrifying, intense, most challenging thing I’ve ever done in my entire life.”

“I want to thank every single one of you for being a part of the most thrilling chapter of my entire life to date – my beloved Eras Tour.”

