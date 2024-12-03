Joey Swoll defends Adin Ross’s 'body transformation' as viewers mock gym progress

Joey Swoll has come to the defence of streamer Adin Ross after the internet mocked his one-year body transformation pictures.

Bodybuilder and fitness influencer Swoll has made a name for himself online commenting on things like gym etiquette and the treatment of those simply working out .

This time, he has come to the aid of fellow content creator Ross after images of his alleged one-year body transformation were shared online.

It seems the changes in his body composition were not as stark as some people expected after a year in the gym, and people made their thoughts known online.

“If I looked like this after a year, I would just give up. Maybe he went to the gym once every few weeks?” one person commented.

Someone else mocked: “Me after taking a s**t and doing an everything shower .”

Another wrote: “If you look like this after 1 year of gym, you're either lying or have the worst [genetics] on this planet.”

Swoll replied to the comment with a lengthy response detailing his expert view on Ross’s transformation.

“As someone who has coached for a VERY long time, you can absolutely see the changes in his physique,” Swoll said.

“I see improvement in his midsection, shoulders, arms, and chest. This is a very good and believable transformation. Not everyone is going to have the ‘drastic’ changes you often see on social media.”

He continued: “I also love the fact that this is over a whole year because it’s not about ‘how fast’ you can lose the weight or build the muscle, it’s about how you can do it the RIGHT WAY in a healthy, sustainable manner that can be maintained and further improved upon. My hat’s off to him or anyone who works hard in the gym to better themselves.”

