9 UK festive staycations to escape your winter blues this Christmas

Christmas is just around the corner, and whether you're hanging your stocking by the fireplace, or consider yourself a bit of a Scrooge, one thing's consistent: We all love a good break.

But, if the idea of sipping cocktails on a beach doesn't sound like your version of Christmas (the UK rain is the charm, after all), it's good news, because festive staycations are growing in popularity every single year and there's more options than ever before.

It means you're still close enough to home, but without the stress of standing a shop queue among the panic-buyers - so there's little surprise that 23% of people are now opting to do it.

Ready for your next escape? Here's our pick of festive staycations to consider this year...

The Ned, London

The Ned

Notoriously one of the cosiest date night spots in the city, The Ned is amping things up this festive season with a number of event nights throughout December, and extra special touches for those staying over Christmas. Gareth Malone and his choir will be taking to the stage in The Nickel Bar for a number of candle-lit carol concerts, and those around on the big day will be able to indulge in a super-sized version of its iconic 'Feasts' - including Christmas roasts with all the trimmings, lobster, oysters, salads and desserts.

Following a day of festivities, you'll be able to retreat to one of the 250 bedrooms and suites – all with a nod to the 1920s glamour of the building's banking history.

Prices start at £495, book here

The Marriott, Piccadilly, Manchester

Marriott

Located in the heart of Manchester City Centre, The Marriott has been transformed into a home-away-from-home winter escape for the entire festive period.

Their dedicated Festive Suite, which sleeps up to four, features a real potted Christmas tree adorned with decorations and festive lighting to create the cosiest of inner-city atmospheres. What's more, the hotel is just steps away from Mayfield Park's Twilight Trail, to help round off your winter break with a stroll through their own light displays, before tucking into some Christmas treats at Freight Island.

Situated next to Manchester Piccadilly Train Station and Metrolink, the hotel offers 338 spacious rooms and family rooms, blending modern design with unparalleled comfort for an exceptional stay experience in the heart of Manchester City Centre.

Prices start at £120, book here

Wildhive Callow Hall, Derbyshire

Wildhive Callow Hall

Those looking for a quintessentially cosy English Christmas should look no further than Wildhive Callow Hall. Set in 35 acres of woodland, perfect for a morning stroll on the big day, this Derbyshire retreat has curated a two-night festive package that is perfect for celebrating out in the countryside.

Guests can expect a seasonal Christmas Eve dinner by a crackling log fire and board games galore, as well as opportunity to experience a traditional afternoon tea in the serenity of the Peak District.

WIldhive Callow Hall has secluded, balcony treehouse accommodation options for up to five guests, allowing you to truly switch off during your stay, and spend time with loved ones.

When you wake up on Christmas Day, you'll be greeted by a six-course lunch with all the trimmings (of course), for the ultimate festive feast.

Two-night festive package starts from £1,472 based on two adults sharing, book here

Gidleigh Park, Devon

If you're someone who takes the 'escape' in Christmas escape seriously, there's no better place to perch yourself than somewhere among the 107 acres of land that Gidleigh Park is sat on.

This quintessential country house hotel is surrounded by ideallic walks (whether they'll be in the snow is another question!), which provides the ultimate backdrop to their limited-edition four-night festive package.

Things are kicking off on the 23rd with mulled wine and mince pies beside the roaring log fire, followed by a a delicious dinner. Christmas Eve brings a wine tasting from the hotel’s renowned wine cellar, followed by a six-course tasting menu.

And for the big day? If a five-course lunch isn't enough, you'll also have a buffet selection to enjoy later on in the day, before rounding off Boxing Day with a local walking guide, followed by a festive afternoon tea.

Christmas retreat starts from £1,508 per night, book here

One Aldwych, London

One of the most stylish stays in the Capital, One Aldwych is offering up a number of festive delights this Christmas, whether you're looking for an all-out stay, or just an afternoon treat.

Their two-night festive escape kicks things off on Christmas Eve with their Charlie and the Chocolate Factory-inspired afternoon tea (also available to book separately). Set in the heart of Covent Garden, you can then take a stroll to look at the Christmas lights, before settling down for a cosy evening in one of their chic and simplistic bedrooms, ready for a day of feasting and festivities in the form of Christmas dinner and a champagne breakfast.

Oh, and you'll also get to leave milk, cookies, and carrots out for Santa and his reindeer too.

What's more, you'll also get a late checkout on Boxing Day, so there's no stressing about the morning-after-the-night-before on Boxing Day.

Prices start from £760 per night, book here

The Fife Arms, Braemar, Scotland

What could feel more cosy on a cold winter's night than an evening in a two-Michelin key-holder set in the heart of the Highlands? That's exactly what's up for grabs at The Fife Arms - a hearty pub-style guest house offering the best of a Scottish Victorian Christmas.

Their unique three-night festive stay includes afternoon tea, before enjoy the sights of Cairngorm Reindeer as they parade through the village. You'll get involved in some traditions on your return, too, like burning birch twig bundles in the courtyard.

On Christmas day, there's a four-course lunch, as well as the King’s Speech being shown in the Drawing Room.

But it doesn't end there - on Boxing Day they have a number of activities happening, including a picnic, board games, and a scavenger hunt to keep you entertained through the hangover.

Three-night festive stay starts from £4,352, book here

INNSiDE, Liverpool

INNSiDE

The perfect stopover for families, friends, and couples alike, INNSiDE hotels are always consistent with their affordable, yet chic quality - and this Christmas they're shaking things up a little to get you in the festive spirit.

In collaboration with beloved Bird & Blend Tea Co, an independent, award-winning tea company, INNSiDE invites hotel guests and city residents to experience an evening of winter tea tasting across all three city centre locations.

Taking place on 4th December at INNSiDE Manchester and INNSiDE Liverpool, overlooking the backdrop of Liverpool’s winter cityscape at the inhouse 360-degree Sky Bar, the hour-long tasting sessions will run from 7PM and allow guests to sample a specially curated range of Bird & Blend’s delicious, holiday-inspired teas. Designed to bring out the cosy, aromatic essence of the season, each workshop will feature extra “festive touches,” adding a sprinkle of holiday cheer to each sip.

Stays start from £99, book here

Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London

Mandarin Oriental

Mandarin Oriental consistently sets the standard for a luxury Christmas stay each year, and this year's offering is no less. Set in a building fit for Kevin McCallister, the hotel is offering tickets to Winter Wonderland, visits from Santa, and festive film nights for kids.

As it gets dark at night, step into The Winterhaus, a home that brings you to the heart of Bavarian winter. You'll be enjoying rich, traditional dishes paired with a crisp glass of Krug Champagne or a refreshing NOAM beer. And when the cuckoo clock chimes - a surprise is pending.

Of course, no Christmas is complete without a two-Michelin-starred meal to match by Heston Blumenthal. Think his iconic black forest gateau and Heston’s meat fruit thrown in for good measure. Could it get better?

Stays start from £1,150, book here

Meliá White House

Meliá White House

Meliá White House has elevated the Christmas experience with its very own Christmas Suite filled with festive magic, bespoke florals and a beautifully decorated Christmas tree.

The exclusive room is complete with a lounge and a large separate dining room, plus the option of a second connecting bedroom. Not to mention, a record player with a host of timeless jazz classics from the masters of jazz at London’s The Jazz Cafe.

Nestled on the edge of Regent’s Park, this 4-star hotel offers an array of staycation options that pay homage to its Spanish roots.

To make the most of Christmas, Meliá White House also offers an upgrade option, The Level, which gives guests access to an exclusive members-style lounge that recently underwent £40-million renovation.

From free-flowing, complimentary wine, beer, and cava, to delicious light bites including pastries and sweet treats, to Spanish tapas served every evening, Meliá White House is the perfect place to unwind, relax and truly embrace the Christmas spirit.

Rooms start from £245, book here





