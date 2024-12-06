Fans furious at 'awful' FA Cup TV picks as lower league teams miss out

The FA Cup 3rd round can be one of the best times of the year for football fans, bringing with it major upsets, real David vs Goliath stories and a glimpse into the life of lower league fans across the country.

However, the TV picks have been revealed and people are not happy, to say the least.

Taking place between January 10 to January 13, televised games will include Aston Villa vs West Ham, Arsenal vs Manchester United, as well as Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley.

However, people have pointed out that Villa v West Ham is the kind of game fans are used to seeing every week in the Premier League.

Many would much rather see other games that pitch teams of wildly different standings against each other and have the potential to be FA Cup 3rd ground classics.

Commenting on a post from the official FA Cup account, one fans seemed to sum up the frustrations of many by writing: “Villa v West Ham instead of Newcastle v Bromley pathetic.”

“Villa vs West Ham should never be on there ever!!” another said.

“Newcastle v Bromley? Nah, we’ll just chuck on a sky sports premier league game with Villa v West Ham, and makes West Ham travel on a Friday night, with limited trains back,” another said.

Another disgruntled fan said: “Could’ve had Chelsea Morecambe, Newcastle Bromley or Leeds Harrogate yet u went with a match we see twice a season anyway in Villa West Ham.”

One more user added: “Fa cup 3 rounds should be about the lower teams . Harrogate Bromley all should be on tele.”

They might not be the games everyone would choose to televise, but will fans still get to experience the magic of the cup? We’ll have to wait until January to find out.

