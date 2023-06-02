US President Joe Biden suffered another nasty fall on Thursday, while attending an Air Force graduation ceremony in Colorado, and after the cause of the trip was identified, the Secret Service has come under fire.

According to the White House pool report, it happened after the 80-year-old handed out the last diploma, and White House communications director Ben LaBolt took to Twitter to reassure people “he’s fine”.

“There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands,” he wrote.

This is backed up by the fact that after officials helped president Biden back up to his feet, he can be seen pointing at the sandbag before carrying about his business.

When he returned to the White House, the president - who's hoping to be elected for a second term next year - told reporters he “got sandbagged”, before jokingly putting on a spring in his step to indicate he wasn’t hurt after the fall.

Now that it’s emerged a sandbag was to blame, Twitter users have criticised the Secret Service for not spotting the obvious obstacle:













The 80-year-old has previously made headlines for stumbling on his way into Air Force One in March 2021, and then again in June last year when he fell off his bike.

After the Air Force One trip, a White House spokesperson said the president was “just fine and did not even require any attention from the medical team who travels with him”.

As for the bike blunder, he told reporters at the time: “Any of you guys ride bikes? Well, they have some that have this thing you put your toe in, it restrains your foot so it doesn’t slide off the pedal.

“I was getting off the bike, and it got stuck on the right side.”

Whispering, he added: “I fell, if you didn’t notice.”

At least he’s taking the mishaps in jest.

