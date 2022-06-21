President Joe Biden has reassured the public and the media that he fine after falling off his bike in front of reporters on Saturday.

Speaking with reporters on Rehoboth Beach, Delaware the President explained that he fell from his bike after getting his right foot caught in a peddle but added that's he's "feeling great'.

"Any of you guys ride bikes?" President Biden, 79, asked reporters. "Well, they have some that have this thing you put your toe in, it restrains your foot so it doesn’t slide off the pedal. I was getting off the bike, and it got stuck on the right side."

"[Whispering] I fell if you didn’t notice," the President added jokingly.

Biden has made it abundantly clear to the press the public that he's doing alright, even going as far as to do a few jumps in front of reporters while leaving church on Saturday evening.

The President has been spending time at his vacation home with family while celebrating Father's Day and his 45th wedding anniversary with his wife, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.



The bike accident led to a frenzy of memes and jokes from right-wingers while others expressed concern over the President's health.

On Saturday, while trying to dismount his bike to speak with reporters in Cape Henlopen State Park, Biden lost his balance while trying to get his foot out of the peddle and fell over.





Secret Service rushed to his side to help him back up, he did not require medical attention and did not suffer any injuries according to the White House.

The President is an avid biker.

