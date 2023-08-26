Biden mocks Trump's mugshot with two word retort

Sometimes, the simplest putdowns are the best – and Joe Biden had one for Donald Trump after seeing his mugshot.

In news that has dominated headlines for days now, Trump surrendered himself at Atlanta's Fulton County Jail, posing for a mugshot after turning himself in to face charges of election interference in Georgia.

He is facing 13 charges, including accusations of engaging in a conspiracy to replace public officials with fake electors and engaging in overt acts to try to alter the result of the vote count.

Biden was asked by reporters what he made of the mugshot, which has been dubbed Trump’s “blue steel moment” by social media users, and he had a two word retort.

The president joked that Trump is a “handsome guy” after being asked in front of the cameras.

Getty Images

“I did see it on television. Handsome guy,” he told reporters.

It’s not just the image which is getting people talking online, either. The former president has also listed his height and weight, and people can’t believe it’s true.

Trump’s height is 6’3. Not many people would argue with that. However, his weight is listed at 215 pounds.

That’s 15.4 stone or 97.5kg – and people can’t believe he’s that trim.

