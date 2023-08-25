It’s a landmark day in the history of the US, with Donald Trump surrendering and posing for a mugshot after turning himself in to face charges of election interference in Georgia.

The mugshot marks a historical moment, as the first taken of a current or former US president, and it’s sure to become one of the most shared images of the 21st century.

It’s been discussed at every stage along his indictment timeline. However, there was still uncertainty before the shot was taken on Thursday after Trump turned himself in at Atlanta's Fulton County Jail.

Trump, former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani and 17 other associates were indicted in Georgia this month for allegedly conspiring to subvert the 2020 election results in the state.

Trump faces 13 charges, including accusations of engaging in a conspiracy to replace public officials with fake electors and engaging in overt acts to try to alter the result of the vote count.

His bond has already been set at $200,000 and comes with specific conditions, including prohibiting him from intimidating any codefendants, witnesses or victims.

