Trump's official weight has been released and no one can believe it

Donald Trump has shared his mugshot online after surrendering to the authorities – but it’s not just the image which is getting people talking online.

The former president has also listed his height and weight, and people can’t believe it’s true.

His height is 6’3. Not many people would argue with that. However, his weight is listed at 215 pounds.

That’s 15.4 stone or 97.5kg – and people can’t believe he’s that trim.

Trump was booked and released from the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta after surrendering to the authorities on 13 charges of attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Trump posted the mug shot on Twitter Fulton County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images





Trump posted the picture on X/Twitter, marking his first post on the site since he was banned following the January 6 Capitol riot.

He captioned the image: “Election interference! Never surrender!”

But it’s the weight listed for Trump that’s got people talking – and most social media users simply don’t believe it.

The weight Trump gave this week is a considerable drop from the last time the ex-president’s weight was divulged during his first criminal indictment in April.



At the time, Trump reportedly told New York officers he weighed 240 pounds.

