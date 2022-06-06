Boris Johnson suffers worse confidence result than Theresa May as 148 MPs rebel

For those not watching Love Island, the UK prime minister Boris Johnson has survived an attempt by Tory MPs to oust him in a vote of confidence.
Tory MPs voted by 211 to 148 in the secret ballot in Westminster, Conservative 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady announced.
Announcing the results, Sir Graham Brady said: “Good evening. I can report as returning officer that 359 ballots were cast, no spoilt ballots, that the vote in favour of having confidence in Boris Johnson as leader was 211 votes and a vote against was 148 votes.
“And therefore, I can announce that the parliamentary party does have confidence in Boris Johnson.”
Although despite winning these numbers will not been seen as a positive for the Tory leader, as he has substantially succeeded the 117 votes of no confidence that Theresa May received from her own MPs in December 2018.
All eyes will now be on Johnson and how he reacts to this incident but commentators on Twitter felt that it spelt doom for the prime minister, whose days are numbered.
\u201c211 in favour \n148 against \nNot great for Johnson\u201d— Steve Peers (@Steve Peers) 1654545689
\u201cBREAKING: Boris Johnson wins the vote of confidence in his leadership by 211 votes to 148. A huge rebellion\u201d— Adam Bienkov (@Adam Bienkov) 1654545689
\u201cBREAKING: Results of the confidence vote in Boris Johnson.\n\nConfidence 211\nNo Confidence 148\n\nA worse result than Theresa May suffered.\u201d— Paul Brand (@Paul Brand) 1654545675
\u201c41% of Boris Johnson's own MPs do not have confidence in his leadership\u201d— PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE) 1654546263
\u201cIf 148 of his own MPs don't want him in charge, imagine how the rest of us feel #NoConfidenceVote #JohnsonOut\u201d— Laura Joint (@Laura Joint) 1654546159
\u201cThat's the worst result a sitting PM has ever had in a confidence vote by their own MPs.\u201d— Sam Freedman (@Sam Freedman) 1654545739
\u201cWorse percentage-wise than Thatcher in 1990. \n\nWorse percentage-wise than May in 2018.\n\nWorse percentage-wise than Major in 1995.\n\nBoris Johnson is a dead man walking. He\u2019s got to go.\u201d— David Lammy (@David Lammy) 1654546122
Notably, Jacob Rees-Mogg, a supporter of Boris Johnson, in December 2018 following the vote against May, said that the result was 'very bad' for the prime minister.
\u201c\u201cThis is a very bad result for the prime minister, 117 votes against her\u2026 much worse than she thought\u201d says Jacob Rees-Mogg MP, who insists the result is worse that it looks as an \u201doverwhelming majority of backbenchers have voted against her\u201d \n\n#newsnight\u00a0|\u00a0@Jacob_Rees_Mogg\u201d— BBC Newsnight (@BBC Newsnight) 1544655837
Additional reporting from PA
