As many people - including Vermont senator Bernie Sanders - express concern about US president Donald Trump’s ‘capturing’ of Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro and the “green light” and “precedent” this sets for international politics, podcaster Katie Miller has been condemned for sharing an illustration of a territory annexed by the US, complete with the caption, “soon”.

And this has sparked considerable concern, given that she’s the wife of White House deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security adviser Stephen Miller, a senior figure in Trump’s administration.

It’s no minor nation either, as she posted an image of a map of Greenland with the American flag over it, effectively marking it as a US territory, as opposed to a semi-autonomous Danish territory, which it is currently.

In fact, a poll last year saw the overwhelming majority of Greenlanders reject Trump’s plan to have their territory become part of America.

One of numerous X/Twitter users to criticise Ms Miller’s tweet was Icelandic citizen Orla Joelsen, who replied: “Shame on you. I hope you are left with a bitter taste in your mouth. This will not happen”:

The Danish ambassador to the United States, Jesper Møller Sørensen, issued a “friendly reminder” and said the US and Denmark “are close allies and should continue to work as such”:

“Unfortunately Europe must take this flop podcaster seriously,” tweeted writer Peter Rothpletz, adding her “bargain bin husband is the shadow president”:

And journalist Jonah Goldberg said it was “gross” if Miller is “trolling” with her tweet, and “indefensible” if this is a “tease of policy”:

In the wake of the strikes on Venezuela, Trump took aim at Columbia (he said its president needs to “watch his ass”), Mexico (he told Fox News that “something needs to be done” about the country) and Cuba (“we will be talking about Cuba”).

And Ms Miller’s post comes just weeks after Trump made the “outrageous” announcement that Louisiana governor Jeff Landry would be appointed to the position of “United States Special Envoy to Greenland”, alongside his current role.

