A newspaper has recreated a photograph of Boris Johnson raising a glass in Downing Street during lockdown - using photos of all the people who actually followed the rules.

The editor of The Yorkshire Post, James Mitchison, shared the powerful front page as pressure mounts on Boris Johnson amid the drip-drip of party pics from behind the door of Number 10.

The headline reads: "Lockdown looked very different inside and outside Number 10. This image of the PM partying is made up of people who stayed home to save lives."

One person replied: "I see a very clever idea realised with extraordinary skill to make an exceptional, potent, damning image. Bravo. Great page."

Another said: "How to make a point in pictures, no words needed."

A third added: "Wow. This is easily one of the best front pages I have even seen. Well done."

One called it simply: "Genius."

On Monday, more Conservative MPs including former Attorney General Jeremy Wright joined growing calls for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign in the wake of Partygate.

Eleven Tory MPs have publicly urged the PM to quit since Sue Gray's report was published, bringing the total number to 27.

Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs, is the only person who knows the exact number of letters of no confidence submitted.

He is not expected to say anything until he has received 54 letters. That is the threshold that needs to be reached to trigger a confidence vote.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.