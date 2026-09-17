Internet reacts to Canada being invited to become EU's first associate member

Canada's relationship with the European Union could get even closer as the country has been invited to become the EU's first associate member.

Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission has backed proposals, noting how she wants to work on "opening the door" for Canada.

"We want to bring the relationship with Canada to the highest level possible. We must urgently reimagine our partnerships. So, I would like to work with you on opening the door for Canada to be the first associate member of the EU," she said at the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday (September 16).

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers a speech near Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney (2R) during her annual State of the Union address at a plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France on September 16, 2026. EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said on September 16, 2026. Photo by Jean-Christophe VERHAEGEN / AFP via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Canada's prime minister Mark Carney also addressed the European Parliament on Thursday, where he noted Canada's and the EU's shared interests.

"We hold common values for which we have always fought and in whose defense we must always remain vigilant," he said, and "welcomes" the "ambition" of the EU's proposal of an "associated membership".

"Europe and Canada are each strong," he said. But the PM added that the two are "stronger together."

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney smiles as he listens to European Commission President delivering a speech during her annual State of the Union address at a plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France on September 16, 2026. EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said on September 16, 2026 Photo by Jean-Christophe VERHAEGEN / AFP via Getty Images

"I am not proposing a third bloc in order to become a great-power rival — only with better manners,” he explained. "We do not seek power to dominate others."

"The objective is not ⁠self-sufficiency, it's collective resilience", Carney added.

Upon learning news that Canada could become the first ever associate member of the EU, it has prompted plenty of amusing reactions from both Canadians and Europeans on social media.

One person said, "Canadians waking up this morning."

"Canadians after the EU association agreement," a second person wrote.





A third person noted, "Canada joining with the EU after breaking with the US is kind of like when women dump their shitty abusive boyfriends and have an insane glowup and show up to the next event with the hottest man you’ve ever seen."





"Canada possibly joining the EU as an associate," a fourth person commented.





A fifth person shared, "You’ve met me at a very European time in my life."





"Canadians waking up this morning."





"The Associate Member breakfast."









"Went to sleep Quebecois woke up European."





"It’s associate Europe."





"First time being european kinda nervous."

However it's fair to say US president Donald Trump isn't too happy with this idea as he has threatened the EU with “serious tariffs" over the bloc proposal to Canada its first ever associate member, calling the move “laughable”.

"If they do that, if I think it's at all a hostile act, I will put very serious tariffs or stop trading with Europe on many things," Trump told reporters en route to an event in North Carolina.

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