Newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney warns Trump

Mark Carney has led the Canadian Liberal Party to its fourth term victory and warned off President Donald Trump in the process.

Addressing the country in his victory speech, Carney said: "President Trump is trying to break us, so that America can own us, that will never ever happen."

Trump has previously made threats towards Canada's economy and suggested it could become the 51st state of America.

Carney assured his voters that Canadians can do far more for themselves than America can ever take away from them.

