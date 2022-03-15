Conservative political commentator and Trump supporter Candace Owens showed her support for Russia (following the invasion of Ukraine) by changing the Black Lives Matter phrase to "Russian lives matter," which landed her a retweet from the Russian embassy.
The tweet has inevitably caused a backlash online
On Wednesday (March 9), Owens took to her Twitter to discuss the "appalling" treatment of Russians.
"Absolutely appalling the way Russians are being treated in America and abroad. That our leaders and government institutions are allowing for—and at times calling for this discrimination following their global "black lives matter" hysteria is quite telling. Russian lives matter," she wrote.
People took to the comments of her post to rail against her for her sentiments during this contentious time.
"At the time you've posted this, your beloved Russians bombed a maternity hospital in the city of Mariupol. Not the politics, just an average Russian Vanya from Kemerovo or elsewhere," one wrote.
"Will you post pictures of Russian war crimes also?" another added.
A third wrote: "Candace loves Russia because of this? Russia has a population of 144 million people, but only 70,000 of them are black. Over the years, human rights organisations have reported numerous racist attacks."
Check out other responses below:
https://twitter.com/kyivindependent/status/1501587316028153867?s=21\u00a0\u2026\n\nYou\u2019re cheering for these guys . Congrats— SF Sports Junkie . (@SF Sports Junkie .) 1646847449
UKRAINIAN LIVES MATTER! I fixed for you @RealCandaceO You are welcome!— Pablo Libre \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@Pablo Libre \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1646853219
Since you dont believe in black lives matters, does this mean you dont really believe Russian Lives Matter? Or is this satire— Agree to Disagree (Sports & Politics) (@Agree to Disagree (Sports & Politics)) 1646839054
Candace Owens wins the award for most grifting possible during a war.\n\nSaying Russian Lives Matter & proudly having Russians retweeting you as Putin kills kids. Meanwhile, Black Lives Matter is a terrorist group, right Comrades?\n\nMAGA = Party of Family Values\n\n#DemVoice1 https://twitter.com/RealCandaceO/status/1501576352587292673\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/KO5vUSo7tg— The Jewish Ginger Resister (@The Jewish Ginger Resister) 1647273720
This isn't the first time Owens showed sympathy to Russia during the invasion.
At the end of last month, she put the blame on the US for the invasion, which is now in its 19th day." I suggest every American who wants to know what's *actually* going on in Russia and Ukraine, read this transcript of Putin's address…WE are at fault," she tweeted, in part.
I suggest every American who wants to know what\u2019s *actually* going on in Russia and Ukraine, read this transcript of Putin\u2019s address. As I\u2019ve said for month\u2014 NATO (under direction from the United States) is violating previous agreements and expanding eastward. WE are at fault.https://twitter.com/khumbakaran/status/1495980213641138176\u00a0\u2026— Candace Owens (@Candace Owens) 1645538739
"They're taking all of these things that nobody was offended by and feel they have to get rid of them and destroy them," she told Fox News.
"Because they are bored, they are absolutely bored, they are trying to destroy fabrics of our society, pretending that there [are] issues."
