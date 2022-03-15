Conservative political commentator and Trump supporter Candace Owens showed her support for Russia (following the invasion of Ukraine) by changing the Black Lives Matter phrase to "Russian lives matter," which landed her a retweet from the Russian embassy.



The tweet has inevitably caused a backlash online

On Wednesday (March 9), Owens took to her Twitter to discuss the "appalling" treatment of Russians.



"Absolutely appalling the way Russians are being treated in America and abroad. That our leaders and government institutions are allowing for—and at times calling for this discrimination following their global "black lives matter" hysteria is quite telling. Russian lives matter," she wrote.



People took to the comments of her post to rail against her for her sentiments during this contentious time.

"At the time you've posted this, your beloved Russians bombed a maternity hospital in the city of Mariupol. Not the politics, just an average Russian Vanya from Kemerovo or elsewhere," one wrote.

"Will you post pictures of Russian war crimes also?" another added.

A third wrote: "Candace loves Russia because of this? Russia has a population of 144 million people, but only 70,000 of them are black. Over the years, human rights organisations have reported numerous racist attacks."



Check out other responses below:

















This isn't the first time Owens showed sympathy to Russia during the invasion.

At the end of last month, she put the blame on the US for the invasion, which is now in its 19th day." I suggest every American who wants to know what's *actually* going on in Russia and Ukraine, read this transcript of Putin's address…WE are at fault," she tweeted, in part.

"They're taking all of these things that nobody was offended by and feel they have to get rid of them and destroy them," she told Fox News.

"Because they are bored, they are absolutely bored, they are trying to destroy fabrics of our society, pretending that there [are] issues."



