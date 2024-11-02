Rapper Cardi B (real name Belcalis Marlenis Cephus) took to the stage at Kamala Harris’s Milwaukee rally on Friday night (1 November), delivering a passionate speech in which she slammed Republican candidate Donald Trump’s remarks about ‘protecting women’ if he secures a second presidency next week.

The former president – who was found liable for sexual abuse, played a part in overturning Roe v Wade, was filmed saying he’d date a 10-year-old girl in 10 years’ time, talked about ‘grabbing’ women “by the p****”, claimed a female heckler would get the “hell knocked out of her” and fantasised about ex-politician Liz Cheney being shot at – claimed he would be a “protector” of women if elected once again.

Yes, really.

And to make matters worse, he doubled down on the comments first made in Pennsylvania in September this week, when he told a crowd in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Wednesday that he would protect women “whether [they] like it or not”.

Pretty sure respecting the wishes of women is integral to protecting them, Donald...

Now, Cardi B – who admitted she “wasn’t going to vote” in the election until Harris “changed my mind completely” - has come out in support of the Democratic candidate while addressing Trump’s remarks.

“Did you hear what Donnie Trump said the other day? … He said he’s going to protect women whether they like it or not.

“Donnie Dunk, please. Protection for women, especially if we’re talking about maternal and mental healthcare, isn’t telling them what to do with their bodies, it’s supporting them and giving them the care they need for what they choose to do with their bodies.

“People like Donald Trump don’t believe women deserve rights, and when those rights are taken away, they’re nowhere to be found,” she said.

The musician’s remarks and the way in which she presented them – reading from notes on her phone – have since been praised by social media users:

In contrast, the kind of celebrities appearing at Donald Trump’s rallies are the likes of former wrestling star Hulk Hogan.

Go figure.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.