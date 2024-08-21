Hulk Hogan has become embroiled in yet another racism row after comments he made addressing a crowd about wanting to body-slam Democrat candidate Kamala Harris and then making racist comments about her heritage.

It's not the first time that the WWE legend has gotten himself into a racism controversy either.

The former wrestler has previously been reported delivering a racist rant about his daughters sexual partners, saying: "I mean, I'd rather if she was going to f**k some n****r, I'd rather have her marry an eight-foot-tall n****r worth a hundred million dollars! Like a basketball player! I guess we're all a little racist. F**king n****r."

And now he's made racist comments in relation to Harris in a video obtained by TMZ.

The video shows Hogan stood on stage and delivering a speech to a riled-up crowd.

He asked the audience a series of questions, such as: "You guys need a cocktail?"

Hogan told the crowd it needed to shout "what" after every question.

Hogan asked if the crowd wanted "crazy ladies", "muscles", "money" and "five beers".

He then asked: "You wanna get crazy? You want me to throw more beers out? You want me to body slam somebody? You want me to body slam Kamala Harris?"

This got the biggest cheer from the crowd but he didn't stop there.

"You want me to drop the leg on Kamala? Is Kamala a chameleon? Is she Indian?" he asked.

The cheers died down a bit by this point but Hogan then raised his hand in a mocking gesture of Native Americans and shouted: "Hau."

"I'm gonna get heat for that one brother. That was not me, that was the beers talking."

Maybe someone should explain to Hogan that Harris is Indian as that's where her mother is from...

