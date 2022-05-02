Last week, the high court ruled that the government’s decision to discharge hospital patients into care homes without testing them for Covid 19 was unlawful.

The ruling went against the government’s claim that it had thrown a “protective ring” around the vulnerable residents at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in spring 2020.

Following the ruling, Boris Johnson and former health secretary Matt Hancock both claimed that the government had a lack of “knowledge” about the asymptomatic transmission of the virus.

The prime minister told the House of Commons: “What we didn’t know in particular was that Covid could be transmitted asymptomatically.”

But, new evidence has unsurprisingly come to light to contradict their defence of what judges said was an “irrational” measure that failed to test hospitalised people before reintroducing them to vulnerable care home residents until 15 April.

Resurfaced footage of England’s Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty taken on 5 March 2020 shows him speaking specifically about asymptomatic transmission.

In the clip, Whitty appeared before the select committee, and was giving an update on the spread of coronavirus in the beginning stages and what may be needed in order to plan ahead.

Whitty said: “There is a large iceberg of people who’ve got asymptomatic infection. So, a very large number of people who’ve been infected without being detected.”

In a Covid press conference on 25 March, weeks before the government changed the rules to introduce compulsory testing before discharging care home residents, Johnson commented on asymptomatic transmission.

During that time, around 25,000 untested hospital patients were discharged to care homes.

After the high court’s ruling that their actions were unlawful and “irrational”, Hancock told ITV News: “The judgement is very clear about what information was and wasn't passed on and, I've said before, that I wish that the knowledge about asymptotic transmission had been... I'd known it earlier because then we can have better outcomes.”

indy100 has contacted the Department of Health & Social Care and Matt Hancock for comment.