The Conservative Democratic Organisation conference got off to a weird start

A conference of Tories got off to a weird start when one MP used her operatic skills to open the event.

The Conservative Democratic Conference is a new group that wants to give party members more power to vote for their leaders. Formed in February, and backed by Boris Johnson supporters, the group is critical of the way Rishi Sunak was appointed leader - describing it as "undemocratic" and a "coronation".

It first met today and to kick off proceedings and reportedly wearing a Union Jack hair clip, as you do, Andrea Jenkyns belted out all three verses of the national anthem - what a treat to the audience.

Jenkyns is a classically trained soprano singer and songwriter and has released an album of her songs.

So perhaps we are being unfair to say this performance took us by surprise.

Anyway, elsewhere in the conference Priti Patel will accuse Sunak of presiding over the "managed decline" of the Conservatives.

She will say Sunk needs to offer more "hope and optimism" for Conservatism or risk being responsible for the "managed decline" of the party and defeat at next year's general election.

She will reportedly criticise "those in power and control in our party" who "rarely seem to be out there meeting people" and highlight the importance of the grassroots that she called the "backbone of the party".

Overall, who needs Eurovision when Jenkyns is about?

