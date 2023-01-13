Labour urges voters to not let Rishi Sunak 'give nurses the finger'

Labour has appropriated a slogan from The Apprentice to slam Rishi Sunak over his nurses' policy.

Posting on Twitter, the opposition party showed an image of the prime minister pointing a finger in the manner Alan Sugar does when firing a candidate on the popular BBC show.

"Rishi Sunak's plan? Fire striking nurses," the graphic read.

"Don't let Rishi Sunak give nurses the finger," they added.

It comes as the government mulls new anti-strike legislation which could lead to striking workers getting the sack and the government setting "minimum service levels" for industries to follow to minimise disruption.

Two days of nurses strikes were held in England, Wales and Northern Ireland on 15th and 20th December, which resulted in more than 40,000 patient appointments and procedures being rescheduled. Further strikes are planned given nurses and the government can't agree on pay.

During the first session of PMQs this year, Labour leader Keir Starmer took Sunak to task over the policy. He said the Tories had "gone from clapping the nurses to sacking the nurses".

Meanwhile, the RMT's Mick Lynch and other union leaders have also condemned the plans, with Lynch appearing to liken the proposed circumstances to Putin's Russia.

