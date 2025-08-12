US president Donald Trump has demanded that all homeless people in Washington DC leave the city and is reportedly considering deploying the National Guard – but people think it’s a distraction from the Jeffrey Epstein files scandal.

In a social media post on Sunday (10 August), the president said that he was going to hold a press conference on Monday to outline how he is going to make the District of Columbia “safer and more beautiful than it ever was before”, steps towards which appear to include shipping homeless people away from the city where he lives.

The Truth Social post read: “We’re having a News Conference tomorrow in the White House. I’m going to make our Capital safer and more beautiful than it ever was before. The Homeless have to move out, IMMEDIATELY. We will give you places to stay, but FAR from the Capital.”

He continued: “The Criminals, you don’t have to move out. We’re going to put you in jail where you belong. It’s all going to happen very fast, just like the Border. We went from millions pouring in, to ZERO in the last few months. This will be easier — Be prepared! There will be no “MR. NICE GUY.” We want our Capital BACK. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

In a Monday post, he claimed Washington DC was going to be “LIBERATED today!”.

“Crime, Savagery, Filth, and Scum will DISAPPEAR. I will, MAKE OUR CAPITAL GREAT AGAIN!,” Trump wrote .

Someone familiar with the operation told the Associated Press that around 500 federal law enforcement officers are going to be in the capital, while Reuters reports the Trump administration is planning to deploy hundreds of National Guard troops to the area.

However, Washington’s mayor, Muriel Bowser, has argued they are “not experiencing a crime spike” in the city.

Many have accused Trump of manufacturing a situation to distract from the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein files scandal.

“Today’s Episode of Epstein Distractions: Military Siege of Washington DC.,” someone wrote on X/Twitter.

Someone else wrote: “Trump sending hundreds of National Guard troops to Washington, D.C. isn’t because of crime.

“Violent crime in the city is actually down 25% compared to last year. This isn’t about safety—it’s about control… (and distraction from the Epstein Files).”

Another said: “WASHINGTON DC ..... JUST MORE DISTRACTION FROM EPSTEIN CHAOS.”

Someone else argued: “Trump to deploy National Guard in Washington DC. Another distraction from Epstein and his falling poll numbers. DC has their lowest crime rate in 30 yrs. It's not even on the top 25 worst cities crime rate.”

“This is another distraction from the Epstein files,” someone else claimed.

indy100 has contacted the White House for comment.

