Trump slammed over ‘tone deaf’ comments after calling Epstein Files ‘bulls***’

Donald Trump has come under fire after dismissing renewed scrutiny surrounding the Jeffrey Epstein case as “total bulls***” during a media appearance on Wednesday (6 August), where he was meant to highlight Apple’s $600 billion investment in the United States.

The event quickly went off-script when a reporter questioned Trump about claims that JD Vance was planning a private meeting later that day to discuss how to respond to the Epstein situation.

“Look, the whole thing is a hoax,” Trump said. “It’s put out by the Democrats because we’ve had the most successful six months in the history of our country and that’s just a way of trying to divert attention to something that’s total bulls***. Ok?”

Vance was quick to echo the sentiment, adding: “It’s completely fake news. We’re not meeting to talk about the Epstein situation and I think the reporter who reported it needs to get better sources.”

It didn’t take long for spectators to weigh in on Trump’s remarks, with one quipping: “If it’s BS then just release what is there and let the public determine that.”

Another echoed the sentiment: “If the whole this is just a hoax, then there shouldn't be any problem in releasing it all!”

“I am so lost on what’s going on here,” one bemused X (formerly Twitter) user wrote. “It changes every other day.”

Elsewhere, one user labelled the comment “very tone deaf”, while another remarked: “The country is doing so well? No one can afford groceries.”

You should also read...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.