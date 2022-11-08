Amid the will-he-won’t-he discourse surrounding new British PM Rishi Sunak’s attendance at the COP27 summit in Egypt, we unintentionally learned some very bizarre things about Jacob Rees-Mogg and his bathing habits.

Back when it looked as though Sunak was not going to attend the summit, Rees-Mogg argued that it was the right decision, tweeting that “the cost of living won’t be solved in Sharm el Sheikh where each hotel room for the conference is £2,000 a night”.

In a column written by the i Paper’s Chief Political Commentator, Paul Waugh, he suggested there was little evidence to back his claim of such costly hotel rooms – that is until you factor in Rees-Mogg’s very specific bathroom requirements.

Waugh explained: “I’m told that when he was Business Secretary, Rees-Mogg told officials who were booking hotel rooms that a free-standing bath was an absolute essential requirement for him (he enjoys a dip every night).”

Understandably, hotels with a free-standing bath, not just your average shower cubicle or shower bath come at more of a premium.

The revelation sparked a flurry of reaction on social media, as people expressed their outrage at his apparent ease at spending tax payer’s money on luxury amenities.

One person responded to a post about the anecdote, tweeting: “Oh look! Another day, another example of Mogg being a shameless entitled sh**t.”

Another person mocked: “Any other rooms'd be for plebians and dirty peasants.”

“Ah it all becomes clear now, the haunted Victorian candlestick needed a crypt/bath, pricetag £2K a night,” someone else added.

It’s far from the first bit of bizarre headline-making the former business secretary has done lately. Rees-Mogg was recently also roasted for dating his resignation letter as “St Crispin's Day”.

