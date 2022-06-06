Jacob Rees-Mogg's comments on Theresa May resurface following Boris Johnson vote

Jacob Rees-Mogg's comments on Theresa May after she survived a no confidence vote in December 2018 have resurfaced after his ally Boris Johnson also managed to survive a vote but by a worse margin.

Tory MPs voted by 211 to 148 in the secret ballot in Westminster, Conservative 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady announced. A threshold of 180 votes is all the PM needed to win the vote.

Announcing the results, Sir Graham Brady said: “Good evening. I can report as returning officer that 359 ballots were cast, no spoilt ballots, that the vote in favour of having confidence in Boris Johnson as leader was 211 votes and a vote against was 148 votes. And therefore, I can announce that the parliamentary party does have confidence in Boris Johnson.”

In the hours leading up to the vote, Rees-Mogg told Sky News: "In a democracy, one is enough. I think that the idea that there is a barrier different from the absolute barrier is false."

At the time, when Theresa May had 117 votes against her Rees-Mogg told BBC Newsnight: This is a very bad result for the prime minister. 117 votes against. Much worse than she thought. A third of the parliamentary party. An overwhelming majority of backbenchers have voted against her."

Rees-Mogg added to Sky News that he had to "eat a good deal of my own words" after May won her vote.

It remains to be seen what Rees-Mogg will make of tonights result but it certainly doesn't paint a pretty picture for the prime minister.

Additional reporting from PA.

