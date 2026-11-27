Donald Trump and his administration has been known to be undermined by past tweets, and in the latest example of an old post coming back to bite the Republicans, an edited photo of JD Vance as a housewife presenting a largely red map of the US to a family of people at a dinner table, with Trump standing behind him, has resurfaced two years after it was sent in November 2024.

Shared on Thanksgiving that year, it followed Trump and Vance winning that year’s presidential election, but this year, November saw the GOP suffer a humiliating defeat to the so-called “blue tsunami” in the midterms.

This prompted some X/Twitter users to ask for an update:

Others, meanwhile, expressed confusion as to why he decided to “post himself as Trump’s wife”:

Democratic content creator Harry Sisson wrote: “Why did he post this?”:

“Happy anniversary to JD Vance depicting himself as a trad wife,” commented evan loves worf:

And journalist Molly Jong-Fast said: “I still can’t believe he posted this”:

Fast forward two years, and this year’s Thanksgiving also saw the Trump administration ridiculed and criticised for how it chose to mark the public holiday – from the president stumbling over his words while on a call to US service members, to posting a rant to Truth Social in which he thanked “the murderers, drug dealers, and criminals of all shapes, sizes, and colors, who illegally entered our Country from other countries’ jails, prisons, mental institutions, and places unknown” (yes, really).

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