People are gobsmacked by what Trump reportedly asked China's Xi Jinping

People have been left gobsmacked after reports emerged around what US president Donald Trump asked China’s leader Xi Jinping .

Last week, Donald Trump took the unprecedented step of greeting Chinese president Xi Jinping at the airport ahead of a controversial three-day state visit to the US (despite Trump’s midterm campaign message decrying communism).

Now the state visit is over, concerning reports have emerged based on claims made by US ambassador to China, David Perdue, who suggested that Trump asked Jinping if he would like to purchase American military weapons.

Perdue told Fox News : “But President Trump continues to say, ‘Hey, we sell arms to other people around the world’. He actually asked President Xi, would he like to buy some at one point?”

Remarkably, it would seem Trump asked Jinping if he would like to purchase US weapons all the while knowing that China is assisting Iran in the ongoing war with the US.

“Insane,” one account said.





Someone else despaired, “We live in a simulation”.

Another critic wrote: “Trying to imagine the response from the right if Obama had... oh forget it.”

“He really is that f**king stupid,” another suggested.

“If you still doubted that Trump would do anything to make a buck for himself and his cronies, regardless of what it meant for US interests and security, please stop doubting now. And make sure there is oversight this November,” someone urged.

Another commented: “Can’t make this up, and yet you can’t be surprised either.”

indy100 has contacted the White House for comment.

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