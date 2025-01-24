Donald Trump has announced that he'll be declassifying documents relating to the assassinations of John F Kennedy, Robert F Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr - and the grandson of JFK isn't happy about it.

"A lot of people are waiting for this for long, for years, for decades," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday. "And everything will be revealed."

While it's relatively easy to find out information on all three of the assassinations, which happened in 1963 and 1968 respectively, many documents relating to the deaths of these influential figures have remained redacted.

Trump had attempted to declassify files during his first term as president. However, it didn't go through following advice from the FBI and CIA.

Since Biden's presidency, more JFK files have emerged, but there's still 'thousands' to be uncovered, with Trump vowing to get them out into the world within 15 days. There's no guarantee of that happening though, as he has a lot of hoops to jump through first.

One person hoping that's the case is the grandson of JFK, Jack Schlossberg.





JFK conspiracy theories —



The truth is alot sadder than the myth — a tragedy that didn’t need to happen. Not part of an inevitable grand scheme.



Declassification is using JFK as a political prop, when he’s not here to punch back.



There’s nothing heroic about it.



Jack

— Jack Schlossberg (@JBKSchlossberg) January 23, 2025

"The truth is a lot sadder than the myth - a tragedy that didn't need to happen", he wrote on X.

"Declassification is using JFK as a political prop, when he's not here to punch back. There's nothing heroic about it."

The 31-year-old is the son of Edwin Schlossberg and author and diplomat Caroline Kennedy - and just like his grandfather, is named John, but goes by the name Jack.

He also wasted no time hitting back at someone in the comments questioning why he wouldn't "want to know how his grandfather died".

"We already know d***", responded.

Experts claim any new information released in relation to these cases could cast doubt on what the public knew.

