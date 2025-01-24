Donald Trump is settling into his first week as president with some casual executive orders - withdrawing from the World Health Orgniazation, renaming the Gulf Of Mexico, and attempting to pull out of the Paris climate agreement.

But a major change to the constitution now has the potential to give Trump even more power.

The 22nd Amendment currently stops any president for serving more than two terms, and was first introduced in 1947, when Franklin Roosevelt ended up serving four terms.

However, a Republican House member introduced a resolution to amend the Constitution to allow any future president — including Trump — to be elected to serve a third term.

“It is imperative that we provide President Trump with every resource necessary to correct the disastrous course set by the Biden administration,” says Rep Andy Ogles of Tennessee, who was the one who proposed the update.





“He is dedicated to restoring the republic and saving our country, and we, as legislators and as states, must do everything in our power to support him."

He added that Trump “has proven himself to be the only figure in modern history capable of reversing our nation’s decay and restoring America to greatness, and he must be given the time necessary to accomplish that goal".

But, there would be a lot of hurdles to overcome if that was the case - not least because almost no Democrats would vote for that to happen - he'd need a two-third majority from Congress, and three-quarters of states around the US to agree to it.

The only other rather sneaky way that Trump could remain in power beyond his second term, is if JD Vance ran, with Trump as his vice president, then resigned - making the 78-year-old president again.

It would seem the public aren't so keen on the idea either.

"He will be like 84 or something lol but Biden was too old….this whole thing is just going to be such a disaster", one person wrote on X.

Another pointed out: "Obama v Trump would go crazy."

"How about proposing an Amendment that no one over 76 can run for President", someone else joked.

We won't hold our breath for this one.

