Jack Schlossberg - the only grandson of President John F. Kennedy - has recently been dubbed the internet's latest "it boy" in US politics and is known for his outlandish social media presence - but his latest post on X, formerly Twitter, has sparked backlash.

That's because the 32-year-old Vogue political correspondent decided to ask his 140,000 followers on the platform: "True or false: Usha Vance [the wife of Vice President JD Vance] is way hotter than Jackie O" [referring to his grandmother Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis].

This was posted on January 20, the day President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance were inaugurated.

The post quickly caught the attention of the internet as it received over 7.6M views, and there were plenty of reactions from people who were pointed out how he was asking people to rate his late grandmother's looks.

"YOUR GRANDMOTHER??????????" one person reacted in shock.





Another also used a Succession meme (from season four episode nine titled "Church and State") suggesting that Schlossberg is like Kendall Roy in that he is "too online" and has "lost context".





Someone else questioned: "Aint that yo granny???"













Someone else added: "Jack Schlossberg, you might just be The bag fumbler of all time. Hall of fame levels. People, smart people at that, were suggesting an eventual presidency for you. But alas, the only thing you are campaigning for is Doja Cat levels of edgelord. Grow up. We were rooting for you".

After seeing all the criticism, Schlossberg responded in his typical humour as he wrote: "I’m a literal pervert. I called my grandmother hot… have I totally lost it? Jesus … this kid will do anything for attention. Your grandfather would be ashamed. Seriously. Time to get a job."

Elsewhere, JFK's grandson Schlossberg previously made headlines for trolling JD Vance in a series of viral TikToks.

