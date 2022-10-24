Protesters from the climate campaign group Just Stop Oil have splatted chocolate cake on Madame Tussauds’ waxwork of King Charles III, in their latest stunt demanding the UK Government stops all new oil and gas licences.

The two campaigners walked up to the red stage - where the waxworks are mounted alongside Prince William and Princess Kate - in black T-shirts before taking these off to reveal their white ‘Just Stop Oil’ T-shirts underneath.

They both proceeded to smash cake in the face of King Charles III (the waxwork, that is) before quoting remarks made by the monarch about climate change in New Zealand, back in 2019.

“For the past, what, 40 to 50 years I have been driven by an overwhelming desire not, to be confronted by my grandchildren – or yours … – demanding to know why I didn’t do anything to prevent them being bequeathed a poisoned and destroyed planet.

“Now, of course, we are indeed being confronted by these very children, demanding immediate action and not just words,” the King told an audience at Lincoln University.

One of the activists then went on to add: “The science is clear. The demand is simple: just stop new oil and gas.

“It’s a piece of cake.”

It’s the latest instance of Just Stop Oil activists taking on artworks and cultural landmarks after protesters blocked the iconic Abbey Road crossing – made famous by The Beatles – on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in Germany, activists from the Letzte Generation (Last Generation) protest group threw mashed potato at a painting by the artist Claude Monet.

The Barberini Museum later confirmed no damage has been done to the artwork.

In recent days, Just Stop Oil protesters have also lobbed tomato soup at Vincent Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’ painting (again, the painting was not harmed) and blocked the Dartford Bridge.

On Twitter, Just Stop Oil said the caking of King Charles III comes ahead of the Cop27 conference next month, which the monarch will not attend.

There had also been reports the then-prime minister, Liz Truss, had objected to him tagging along to the climate change meeting.

As ever, the shocking stunt has divided people online:

In a statement, Madame Tussauds London said: “At approximately 10:50 am today, protesters entered the ‘World Stage’ Zone at Madame Tussauds London and appeared to throw what is believed to be cake at our figures of the Royal Family.

“Our security team dealt with the incident quickly and we are working closely with the Metropolitan Police on this matter.

“The attraction remains open, with our Royal Family set closed temporarily.”

The Metropolitan Police added: “We responded quickly to an incident at Madame Tussauds after two people threw food at a statue at approximately 10:50hrs.

“Four people have been arrested for criminal damage related to this incident.”

