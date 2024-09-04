Lara Trump, the wife of Eric Trump and daughter-in-law of former US president Donald Trump, is the latest family member to face online ridicule this week, after she released the music video for her track 'Hero' with singer-songwriter Madeline Jaymes - and social media users reacted by sharing the same put-down in response.

Ms Trump, who has just short of 36,500 monthly listeners on Spotify (for comparison, Lil Jon, who performed 'Turn Down For What' at the Democratic National Convention last month, has 6.3 million) published the video to YouTube on 23 August, in which the two singers are seen singing alongside footage of firefighters.

In truly moving and imaginative lyrics (not), the pair sing: “You’re going through the fire, and the flames are getting higher. You’re my hero. You’re my hero.

“You’re climbing up the ladder and the screams [sic] getting louder. You’re my hero. You’re my hero.”

Chills. Actual chills.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Unfortunately for Trump and Jaymes, 'Hero' has been brutally roasted across a variety of social media platforms.

On YouTube, one commenter wrote that “after hearing this, I miss Yoko Ono”, while another joked there is “no beginning to her talents”.

Meanwhile on Twitter, the fact the recent assassination attempt on Donald Trump saw the Republican presidential candidate end up with a bloodied ear meant the jokes pretty much wrote themselves:

Others have imagined fake reactions to the track:

One wrote listeners “may be entitled to compensation”:

And a couple have used screaming animals to get their point across:

As well as trying out singing, Trump hosts a podcast called The Right View and is co-chair of the Republican National Committee.

Don’t give up the day jobs, Lara.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.