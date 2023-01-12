Lee Anderson's latest terrible cost of living take has just dropped

We regret to inform you that Lee Anderson MP has been at it again.

The Conservative MP previously came under fire after claiming there is no “massive use” for food banks in Britain, and suggested people use them because they are unable to cook or budget “properly” last year.

The MP for Ashfield made headlines when he claimed people can cook meals from scratch for 30p a time in the Commons last summer – and now he’s been sharing his latest take on the cost of living.

Anderson shared a picture of a value pack of ‘wheat biscuits’ cereal from Tesco on Twitter, seemingly in a bid to show how easy it is to eat for cheap during the cost of living crisis.

“Again for the doubters,” he wrote.

“6p each, just chuck on 10p worth of milk. Milk at Tesco £1.65 for 4 pints. Wait for the denial.”

His previous remarks were labelled “condescending” by unions as soaring energy bills and levels of inflation at a 30-year high continue to impact millions in the UK.

The new comments proved plenty of reaction on social media too.

Twitter user Kate Smurthwaite wrote: “Yeah but if you drink 10p worth of milk for breakfast every day then after about six days you’ll have to throw the other £1 worth of milk away. And also you not having a cup of tea/coffee/juice with it. I mean it’s a really rubbish breakfast. When did you last have this?”

Journalist Andrew Quinn commented: “Hey, Lee, you'll have plenty of time to educate us all on how we can feed ourselves on 30p a day when you lose your seat at the next election.”

Parody account Sir Michael Take CBE, which is written from the point of view of a former Tory MP, wrote: “Lee you have nailed it! In fact the poor could also have Weetabix for lunch & dinner too. This would save them tons of money.”

Another user wrote: “Do you think, Lee, that in the sixth richest economy in the world, maybe people shouldn’t have to economise on the food they eat and that maybe, just maybe, your condescension towards people who have no choice but to do so is wholly unhelpful?”

Anderson has been vocal about food poverty in the UK Parliament TV

One also commented: “Maybe in the sixth richest economy in the world people shouldn’t have to survive on a cheap breakfast that’s half the recommend serving size.”

Who knows what words of wisdom Anderson will have for struggling families next.

During a Commons debate on the Queen’s Speech last year, Anderson invited MPs to visit a food bank in his constituency to witness a “brilliant scheme” whereby those in receipt of food parcels have to “register for a budgeting and cooking course”.

“We show them how to cook cheap and nutritious meals on a budget – we can make a meal for about 30p a day – and this is cooking from scratch... I think you’ll see first-hand there’s not this massive use for food banks in this country. We’ve got generation after generation who cannot cook properly, they can’t cook a meal from scratch, they cannot budget.”

