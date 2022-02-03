The government have been banging on about Levelling Up since 2019 with the seemingly vacuous phrase forming a key pillar of Boris Johnson's big plan for Britain.

Of course, the coronavirus pandemic put a huge spanner in the works early into Johnson's premiership so when the White Paper for this 'levelling up' policy was finally released yesterday, Westminster obsessives rushed to their computers to give it a good read.

The document promised a 12 step plan to transform Britain by 2030 and listed ideas such as pressing for more devolution, increasing the number of first-time house buyers, providing skills training for more people and rolling out 5G to do so.

This is all very well but unfortunately, it also had a few errors, as savvy people on social media pointed out:

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



Aside from these awkward errors, the document also dedicated a page to a timeline of the world's biggest cities since 7000 BC, and Gove did broadcast rounds to moan about how "undervalued and overlooked" certain regions in the UK have been for years - despite his party being in government since 2010.

Labour's Lisa Nandy certainly wasn't a fan and the opposition have released their own five-point plan to improve Britain instead.

Someone needs to Level Up Gove's editing skills.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.