'Literally Anybody Else' set to challenge Biden and Trump in US election

A Texas man has legally changed his name to 'Literally Anybody Else' and has announced that he is running for President in the 2024 US election.

Formerly known as Dustin Ebey, the 35-year-old is a US army veteran and seventh-grade math teacher. He has a Texas driver's license to prove his name change.

Like many across the country, he said his reasoning behind the name change was because he felt dissatisfied by this year's presidential candidates, Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

“Three hundred million people can do better,” he said in reference to the two frontrunners for the nation’s highest office. “There really should be some outlet for people like me who are just so fed up with this constant power grab between the two parties that just has no benefit to the common person.

“It’s not necessarily about me as a person, but it’s about literally anybody else as an idea,” he told news outlet WFAA88.

In order to get his name on ballots, he needs 113,000 signatures from non-primary voters in Texas by May. Because that is unlikely, he is encouraging voters to write his name in.

“We don’t have a ‘neither’ option on the ballot, and this kind of fills that role,” he said.

The candidate's website states that a vote for Literally Anybody Else will "send the message to Washington and say, 'You will represent the people or be replaced.'"

"America should not be stuck choosing between the "King of Debt" (his self-declaration) and an 81-year-old. Literally Anybody Else isn't a person, it's a rally cry."

It seems his message has resonated with a lot of America, on Twitter/X many voiced their support for the 35-year-old.

"He's got my vote," wrote one user.

"If I agree with his politics I will be voting for him," shared another.

Others joked that "America has a chance to make the funniest thing happen."

Literally Anybody Else states his policy positions on his website. These include making healthcare "accessible, affordable, and comprehensive", "criminal justice reform", making it "easier for entrepreneurs to start and grow their businesses", and "securing our borders responsibly."

