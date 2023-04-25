Joe Biden announces 2024 presidential re-election bid with emotional video

Joe Biden has officially announced he is running for re-election as president in 2024.

The current president confirmed the news with an emotional three-minute-long video this morning (25 April).

"Freedom. Personal freedom is fundamental to who we are as Americans. There's nothing more important. Nothing more sacred", he says in the voiceover, which shows some of the toughest issues facing the US right now, including abortion rulings.

A recent poll suggested 47 per cent of Democrats said they wanted him to run again.

