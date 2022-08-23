A police officer in Texas police temporarily withdrew a book about a gay Boy Scout from a high school library - and it's because of a woman filling a criminal complaint against it.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the woman sent an email on 21 July to Katy Independent School District police, accusing the school of violating a state law prohibiting the distribution of harmful material to minors.

So officers briefly removed the book Flamer, by Mike Curato as they investigated the woman's claims.

"Per Governor Abbott and the TEA, the book 'Flamer' should have been removed from KISD library shelves, but it still remains," the woman said, as expressed in an email to the officer.

"The KISD Police Report will be sent to the Texas Rangers office…"'

The woman had told the police that she had previously filed complaints about the book, which chronicles the story of a teenager exploring friendship and bullying at a Boys Scout summer camp. It also delves into the issues of sexuality and sexual orientation.

Still, the woman wasn't satisfied with the outcome of the decision made regarding its appropriateness.

Her complaint started at Jordan High School, which alongside other independent school districts (ISDs), decided to keep the book on shelves.

"(The principal) explained that when 'Flamer' was initially complained on, it was pulled from school library shelves, reviewed, permanently removed from junior high libraries, and then returned to high school libraries upon being deemed appropriate for high school," the police report reads.

“The book has gone through multiple review processes by the district, including one with a committee made up of librarians, parents, and teachers, and deemed appropriate for high school libraries." iStock

The investigation concluded that her claim was unsubstantiated, and police returned the book to Jordan High School.

The report further noted that the book underwent "multiple review processes by the district", which even included a group made up of

"librarians, parents, and teachers" and were returned to high schools if deemed suitable.

Seven other schools in Texas reviewed Flamer for appropriateness. Katy and two other schools, Northeast and Keller, made the decision to keep the boos in the libraries, while Callisburg has permanently removed all copies.

Clear Creek only has the book available to high school students.

The decisions made by the Amarillo and Pasadena ISDs are unclear.

