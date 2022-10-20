Liz Truss has announced that she is resigning as prime minister in an unscheduled public statement outside Downing Street on Thursday afternoon.

This comes after a series of chaotic scenes under the Truss government which remarkably lasted less than two months.

It all started when Truss and her ex-chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced a mini-budget which sent the economy and the value of the pound into freefall.

Last week, Truss then sacked Kwarteng and appointed Jeremy Hunt as her new chancellor but the drama didn't end there. Suella Braverman then 'departed' as home secretary after she was deemed to have sent a classified document from a personal email account.

Then on Thursday evening, there were more chaotic scenes in parliament with Tory MPs reportedly being 'manhandled' and 'bullied' into voting to support the government on a fracking bill.

Speaking to the nation Truss said: "Liz Truss said there would be a leadership election to replace her “to be delivered within the next week”.

As you can imagine, reaction to this has caused quite a commotion on Twitter with many people referencing that the infamous Daily Star has outlived the prime minister.

































































































