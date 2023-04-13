Liz Truss calls her 49 days as PM a 'setback'

Liz Truss has spoken out about her failed time as prime minister and it is far to say she's underestimated just how catastrophic it was.

The former PM, who was in office for just 49 days, gave a speech to the American think tank the Heritage Foundation on Wednesday called the Margaret Thatcher Freedom lecture.

She argued that "stagnation, redistributionism and woke culture" have been "taking hold in businesses and the economy in the UK and the US", resulting in "more tax, more subsidies, more regulation."

And she also showed she is not going to go down without a fight...

She said: "Last autumn I had a major setback, but I care too much to give up on this agenda, I think it is too important and I know there are others who care too."

That puts her time in office mildly. Truss was partly responsible for a disastrous mini-budget which crashed the pound. She was forced to resign because people had no faith in her ability to run the economy and she was mocked because even a lettuce lasted longer than her.

But sure, it was just a "major setback".

