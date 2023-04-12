Kathy Burke gives hilarious two word response to Liz Truss's 'woke culture' speech

Liz Truss is going to do a speech blaming "woke culture" for a high-tax economy.

In a speech to the American think tank the Heritage Foundation on Wednesday called the Margaret Thatcher Freedom lecture (believe it or not), the former PM is expected to warn the west is not a "match" for China and continue banging the gong for her failed policies that saw her leave office after 49 days.

She will argue that "stagnation, redistributionism and woke culture" have been "taking hold in businesses and the economy in the UK and the US", resulting in "more tax, more subsidies, more regulation."

Speaking in Washington, she will express concern that the 1980s "Anglo-American" economic model of low taxes, increased privatisation and limited government is being "strangled into stagnation".

“It was Anglo-American individualism that made the world prosperous... Low taxes, limited government and private enterprise were what won the Cold War. I worry that we are now seeing this model strangled into stagnation," she will say.

“At the turn of the millennium the state was spending 29 per cent and 36 per cent of national income in the US and UK respectively. Today, those figures are 35 per cent and 47 per cent.”

“We have seen low growth for decades… Real incomes haven’t increased significantly since the financial crisis. In fact, the average GDP per capita in the UK is nearly 30 per cent lower than it is in the United States.

"The symptoms are low growth, rising living costs and declining value of wages. The disease is ever larger government. And we have to ask ourselves: are we still match fit to take on China and to take on the whole concept of state capitalism?"

One person certainly wasn't impressed with the reports. Actor Kathy Burke responded:



She seemed to be referencing Truss's infamous "pork markets" speech which went viral in 2014.

But she is right, Truss is being a bit of a dork.

