Politics
nadhim zahawi

Why is everyone annoyed with Nadhim Zahawi?

'Step back a second': Nadhim Zahawi and Adil Ray clash over Johnson …
GMB, ITV

Nadhim Zahawi is dominating social media discourse again after a tax row.

According to sources reportedly speaking to the Sun on Sunday, the former chancellor has agreed to pay several million pounds in tax to the authorities after a dispute over his use of an offshore company to hold shares in the polling firm YouGov.

The more than £20m shares were held through Balshore Investments, a Gibraltar-registered family trust, from which he has previously denied benefiting, and sold by 2018 to an unknown recipient.

Tax Policy Associates, a thinktank, has estimated that Balshore’s sale of YouGov shares should have incurred capital gains tax of about £3.7m.

Asked whether Zahawi was paying millions to HM Revenue and Customs, his spokesperson told the publication: “As he has previously stated, Mr Zahawi’s taxes are properly declared and paid in the UK. He is proud to have built a British business that has become successful around the world.”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

A spokesperson for Zahawi said last summer that the senior Conservative was not aware of any investigation by HMRC.

People reacted to the news on Twitter, and they weren't pleased:


Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Please log in or register to upvote this article
hmrctaxnadhim zahawi
The Conversation (0)