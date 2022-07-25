A Tory MP said what we were all thinking when it comes to Nadine Dorries after the minister campaigned for Liz Truss to be the next PM in the weirdest way.

Angela Richardson, MP for Guildford said: "FFS Nadine! Muted", after the culture secretary shared a story about Truss' leadership rival Rishi Sunak wearing an expensive suit and shoes.

She compared the two candidates and added Truss "will be travelling the country wearing her earrings which cost circa £4.50 from Claire Accessories. Meanwhile… Rishi visits Teeside in Prada shoes worth £450 and sported £3,500 bespoke suit as he prepared for crunch leadership vote."

Richardson clearly didn't appreciate it. The MP for Guildford wrote back: "FFS Nadine! Muted."

It is the latest incident of Tory vs Tory fighting as the leadership contest continues. Dorries pledged her support for Truss while Richardson is a Sunak supporter.

Sunak has been criticised for being out of touch given he is pretty wealthy, to put it mildly, but Dorries also supported Boris Johnson who may be conservative with the country's finances but hasn't been with his own.

And maybe slagging off members of your own party isn't the best idea, especially if you want to come across united and ready to rule the country.

We'll find out who wins the Tory leadership contest and gets the keys to Number 10 on 5th September. Until then, long may the ding-dongs continue.

