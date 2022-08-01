Nadine Dorries has been criticised for sharing an image depicting Rishi Sunak stabbing Boris Johnson in the back with a knife.

The culture secretary, who is backing Liz Truss for leadership of the Tory party, retweeted the mocked-up image showing ex-Chancellor Sunak as assassinator Marcus Brutus, stabbing the PM as Roman emperor Julius Caesar.

The tweet said: “He is running to become PM. His name is @RishiSunak.” She has now appeared to have deleted her retweet.

Sunak backer Greg Hands told Sky News: "I'm sure Liz Truss would disown this kind of behaviour. I think this is appalling. It is not even a year since the stabbing of Sir David Amess.... this is very very bad taste, dangerous even."

Other MPs including Simon Hoare and Sir Robert Buckland similarly criticised her and some have suggested it contradicts the measures outlined in her Online Safety Bill which is making its way through parliament but is on hold until a new prime minister is in place.

The bill pledges to reduce "online harm" and oversee a better regulation of the internet so would a violent image like the one Dorries shared be allowed?

indy100 has contacted Dorries' department, DCMS to find out.

