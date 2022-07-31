Tory MP and minister for culture Nadine Dorries has been heavily criticised after she shared a meme of Rishi Sunak attempting to assassinate Boris Johnson.
The photoshopped image appears to be a recreation of the assassination of the Roman emperor Julius Caesar in 44 BC. Dorries, who at the time of writing has not removed the retweet, appears to have got it from a pro-Boris Johnson Twitter account which is now supporting Liz Truss for leader.
Dorries's support of the beleaguered prime minister right up until he resigned earlier this month is well documented and she has now shifted her support to Sunak's opponent in the leadership race, Liz Truss.
Just this week she criticised Sunak for wearing Prada shoes during a visit to Teeside and praised Truss for apparently wearing Claire's Accessories earrings.
In response, Truss said: "I don't have any issue with how expensive anybody else's clothes are. I don't know how she knows where I got my earrings to be perfectly frank about it."
Now the latest chapter in the spat between Dorries and Sunak has brought condemnation for the culture secretary for appearing to promote violence, especially following the deaths of politicians David Amess and Jo Cox, who were both stabbed by members of the public.
\u201cNadine Dorries, an actual cabinet minister, has retweeted this\u201d— Toby Earle \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Toby Earle \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1659215068
\u201c@ThanksBoJo @NadineDorries @MrHarryCole @RishiSunak In current climate of knife crime and fact that you have had two colleagues murdered by knifes over recent years this is a totally unacceptable re tweet it is highly offensive to all and shows utter disrespect to victims of knife crime \ud83d\ude2c\u201d— Harry Cole (@Harry Cole) 1659111791
\u201c@ThanksBoJo @NadineDorries @MrHarryCole @RishiSunak Utter disgrace you\u2019ve retweeted this Nadine. You should be ashamed of yourself.\u201d— Harry Cole (@Harry Cole) 1659111791
\u201c@ThanksBoJo @NadineDorries @MrHarryCole @RishiSunak Please @NadineDorries apologise to Mr @RishiSunak for this awful re tweet. Then it should be taken down immediately. People across the political spectrum will disagree. That's alright that is how decisions are made. But MPs have been murdered this way. It's a disgraceful image\u201d— Harry Cole (@Harry Cole) 1659111791
Her fellow minister Greg Hands appeared on Sky News on Sunday morning and called the tweet "very, very bad taste" and "dangerous even."
\u201cGreg Hands MP says Nadine Dorries' retweet of an image suggesting Rishi Sunak MP is a 'backstabber' was 'distasteful and even verging on dangerous', considering the death of Sir David Amess MP less than a year ago.\n\nRead more here \ud83d\udc49 https://t.co/7OIZ4mA5HG\u201d— Sky News (@Sky News) 1659254726
Indy100 has contacted Dorries for comment
